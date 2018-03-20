All Sections

March 20, 2018

Teesside Gazette editor Chris Styles steps down after six years at the helm

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Teesside Gazette editor Chris Styles is stepping down after six years in charge of the Trinity Mirror-owned title.

Styles was deputy editor of the Newcastle Chronicle for eight years before joining the Gazette as editor in 2012.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve as editor of the Gazette and I am immensely proud of what the team has achieved.

“During the past six years, I have worked alongside supremely talented and committed colleagues who care passionately about the Gazette and Teesside.

“It is thanks to them that an increasing number of people read the Gazette’s trusted content every day. I will always be grateful for their efforts in ensuring the Gazette’s content really matters to our readers.”

During Styles’s editorship, the newspaper covered the historic closure of the Redcar steel plant and launched its Invest In Teesside campaign to support the region’s economic fightback and devolution ambitions.

And under his watch last year, the Gazette left its home of almost 80 years to establish itself in modern waterfront offices in Middlesbrough.

Trinity Mirror north east editor-in-chief Darren Thwaites said: “Chris has steered the Gazette through a period of transformational change in recent years, helping the team to reach new audiences and develop new skills.

“As editor, he always fought Teesside’s corner and championed its many successes. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”

Picture: Trinity Mirror

2 thoughts on "Teesside Gazette editor Chris Styles steps down after six years at the helm"

  1. If it was “a privilege “ to edit the paper why is he stepping down?

    I cant think it’s because he was desperate to explore “ new opportunities “

    I’m confused?

    Reply

