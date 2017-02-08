All Sections

February 8, 2017

Teeside Gazette moving to new offices after 80 years

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Teesside Gazette is moving to a new location in Middlesbrough after nearly 80 years at its current offices.

The move will see the daily title vacate its premises in Borough Road and transfer its entire team to Hudson Quay, Middlehaven, about a mile away, while the paper itself will continue to be printed at its local press site.

The Trinity Mirror-owned paper’s current offices have been bought by Teesside University.

“We’re genuinely excited about the move,” said Gazette managing director Bob Cuffe. “We’ll be right in the heart of the ongoing regeneration of Middlesbrough.”

The Gazette brand has been a part of Teesside life since 1869. It has an average total circulation of 22,708, according to ABC figures to June last year.

The team is expected to complete the move by the middle of April.

