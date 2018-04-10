All Sections

April 10, 2018

Team behind the Football Paper launching new horse racing weekly ahead of Grand National

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

A sports magazine group is set to launch a new horse racing title ahead of the sport’s biggest event of the year – the Grand National.

The Racing Paper promises to be the “must-buy companion” for horse racing and major sports betting. Its first edition comes out on Saturday, when the Grand National will also run.

David Emery will edit the title, which is published by Greenways Publishing.

Emery is also managing director of the company, which produces eight titles including the Rugby Paper, the Football League Paper, the Non-League Paper and the Cricket Paper, and edits a number of its titles.

Greenways already has a monthly horse racing magazine in Racing Ahead, but the Racing Paper is its first weekly offering on the sport.

Emery said: “We have been considering a racing newspaper for a number of years. With recent changes in the market, such as the loss of Racing Plus, and the increase in cover price of The Racing Post, now seems to be the perfect time to fulfill our ambitions.

“Racing Post is clearly a wonderful product but the market should have room for a little competition.”

Writers include former Mail on Sunday racing correspondent Jonathan Powell, Robert Cooper, Paul Ferguson and horse racing trainer George Baker.

Former England footballer Michael Owen will also write a column covering the latest football betting tips.

The majority of the paper will be focused on horse racing, but it will also cover football, cricket, motorsport, golf, tennis and rugby in its 12-page sports betting section.

The Racing Paper will be priced at £1.90 and will be published every Saturday throughout Great Britain.

