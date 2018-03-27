Team behind Empire magazine to launch new TV title 'celebrating best' in cinematic shows

Bauer Media is to launch a new TV magazine next month from the team behind film magazine Empire.

Pilot TV is billed as a “companion to a new TV world” and will focus on “curating and celebrating the best in cinematic TV” in step with the boon in premium television shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky Atlantic.

The magazine has been created by Empire editor-in-chief Terri White along with “additional expertise” from Heat magazine’s TV editor Boyd Hilton.

The 132-page “issue zero” will be priced at £4.99 (50p more than Empire) and will consist of three main sections: The Watchlist (coverage of new releases), Features and The Box (coverage of classic shows).

Writers contributing to the issue include Guardian columnist Julia Raeside, screenwriter and novelist David Whitehouse and Jason Arnopp.

An exclusive interview with Hugh Grant and an “in-depth Q&A” with Dexter actor Michael C Hall, are among the features.

White said: “Pilot TV is the first magazine of its kind, anywhere in the world: a magazine dedicated to the life-consuming world of cinematic TV.

“Even fifteen years ago – with the existence of The Wire, The West Wing and The Sopranos – it seemed unthinkable that one day we would have quite so many ways to watch so many great shows.

“In truth, it can be overwhelming. And that’s where we come in.

“Pilot TV will tell you what’s worth watching, why and – crucially – in what order, while bringing you intimate access to the men and women who make the shows that will change your life.

“For, this is not just telly. These are shows with the budget, scale, scope, production values, filmmaking talent and storytelling chops only previously found on the big screen.

“It’s a whole new world, and you’re not going to want to navigate it without us.”

Bauer Media entertainment portfolio managing director Patrick Horton added:“The opportunity to launch a new magazine with such a talented and knowledgeable team was too good to pass up.

“Taking the incredible values of Empire – its access, depth and passion – and applying it to this vibrant, creative space has resulted in something truly special.

“We can’t wait to get it in the hands of entertainment fans who will appreciate this rich celebration of the TV they love.”

ABC circulation figures for the 12 months of 2017 revealed a decline of 11 per cent year-on-year for Empire.