Tatler editor Kate Reardon stepping down after seven years at helm of magazine

Tatler editor Kate Reardon has stepped down after seven years at the helm of the magazine, saying it has been a “joy” to work at the title.

Reardon started her career aged 19 as a fashion assistant at American Vogue and by the age of 21 had been named fashion director for Tatler in the UK, the youngest ever appointed at publisher Conde Nast.

After a spell as a columnist at the Times and a decade as contributing editor at Vanity Fair, as well as founding women’s community site toptips.com, Reardon took over as Tatler editor in 2011.

She said: “I’ve had the time of my life and will be forever grateful to [Conde Nast chairman and chief executive] Jonathan Newhouse for the extraordinary experience of being a Conde Nast editor.

“I’ve also had the immense good fortune to work with some mind-blowingly talented, hard-working and funny people, it really has been a joy.”

Reardon said she would share news of her next move “when it’s appropriate”.

Nicholas Coleridge, chairman of Conde Nast Britain, said: “Kate has been a first class editor of Tatler, producing a magazine of wit, mischief and glamour.

“She has an instinctive understanding of her readers, you feel her personality on every page.”

During her time at Tatler, she has tackled a range of women’s issues including domestic abuse and championing the rights of gay women.

Reardon and her staff were the subject of a 2014 BBC documentary, Posh People Inside Tatler, which has been viewed by an estimated 7m people.

She has been credited as building the magazine’s authority in the education sector, and developing the magazine into the digital age, tripling its following on social media channels.

Deputy editor Gavanndra Hodge will oversee the Tatler in the interim and a successor will be announced in the New Year.

The title has a circulation of 80,000 per month just over half of which are actively purchased copies.

Picture: David M Benett/Getty Images for Michael Kors