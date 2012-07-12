All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 12, 2012

Take note - typing interviews to screen can be risky

By Cleland Thom Twitter

I was asked the other day if it’s safe for journalists to type up interviews straight to screen.

Timeline

A lot of journalists do it, but there can be legal repercussions.

If there’s a complaint, a journalist may have to produce their interview notes so they can be verified for accuracy. And it doesn’t look great if you don’t have any –  especially if the complaint involves lawyers or the PCC.

Courts do accept digital notes. But it’s not convincing if your only record af an interview is the selective quotes  you typed straight to a story file or a QuarkXpress page. They certainly won’t be a comprehensive record of what was said, and won’t have a date or a time attached to them.

Courts and a PCC paper-trial would usually want to see evidence of note-taking and proper recording of information. And although most stories don’t carry much legal risk, you could be in difficulty if an interviewee said: ‘You misquoted me’.

You’ll remember that Andrew Gilligan was at the centre of a storm with his David Kelly story because  he took interview notes on a palmtop, and was alleged to have changed them later – something he vehemently denied.

Most reporters play it safe by using a good old shorthand notebook – something that I thoroughly recommend.

Cleland Thom is a consultant and trainer in media law

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Take note - typing interviews to screen can be risky”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 + fourteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Steve Coogan names former Mirror execs who have 'not yet been subject to proper scrutiny' over phone-hacking Steve Coogan names former Mirror execs who have 'not yet been subject to proper scrutiny' over phone-hacking
  2. Trinity Mirror agrees six-figure phone hacking payout to actor Steve Coogan Trinity Mirror agrees six-figure phone hacking payout to actor Steve Coogan
  3. Saga Magazine says it 'does not offer copy control' after row over Clare Balding cover feature Saga Magazine says it 'does not offer copy control' after row over Clare Balding cover feature
  4. Roy Greenslade to stop blogging for IPSO and step down from lecturing at City University Roy Greenslade to stop blogging for IPSO and step down from lecturing at City University
  5. Iliffe Media launches second new paid-for weekly newspaper - the Bishop's Stortford Independent Iliffe Media launches second new paid-for weekly newspaper - the Bishop's Stortford Independent

Latest Jobs

BBC World Service airs final broadcast from Bush House
CLOSE

ENTRIES DEADLINE MIDNIGHT OCT 4

CLOSE