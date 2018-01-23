Stylist magazine celebrates 400th edition with 'robot takeover'

asd2

Weekly fashion and lifestyle magazine Stylist will mark its “milestone” 400th edition by using robots in “every aspect” of its production.

The free magazine, which has been in print since October 2009, will feature Sophia, the first ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot to be granted “citizenship” of a country as its cover star.

The issue will “turn its eye to the future”, according to a spokesperson, with drones taking pictures for the fashion pages and robots applying make-up to the models. Even the font used is said to have been created by a robot.

Stylist editor Susan Riley said: “At a time where our reliance upon, and use of, technology is continuing to increase, this issue is an incredible step forward in showcasing the power of AI, with the entire edition taken over by robots. It feels natural to look to the future as we continue to evolve.”

The magazines 300th edition was written largely by MPs including Jeremy Corbyn, George Osborne and David Cameron.

Stylist’s circulation is at just under 500,000 in June last year, according to the latest ABC figures.