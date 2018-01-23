All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 23, 2018

Stylist magazine celebrates 400th edition with 'robot takeover'

By Arun Kakar Twitter
asd2

Weekly fashion and lifestyle magazine Stylist will mark its “milestone” 400th edition by using robots in “every aspect” of its production.

The free magazine, which has been in print since October 2009, will feature Sophia, the first ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) robot to be granted “citizenship” of a country as its cover star.

The issue will “turn its eye to the future”, according to a spokesperson, with drones taking pictures for the fashion pages and robots applying make-up to the models. Even the font used is said to have been created by a robot.

Stylist editor Susan Riley said: “At a time where our reliance upon, and use of, technology is continuing to increase, this issue is an incredible step forward in showcasing the power of AI, with the entire edition taken over by robots. It feels natural to look to the future as we continue to evolve.”

The magazines 300th edition was written largely by MPs including Jeremy  Corbyn, George Osborne and David Cameron. 

Stylist’s circulation is at just under 500,000 in June last year, according to the latest ABC figures.

Stylist 400th issue

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven + sixteen =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. James O'Brien parts ways with BBC Newsnight rather than 'wind neck in' on Brexit and Trump James O'Brien parts ways with BBC Newsnight rather than 'wind neck in' on Brexit and Trump
  2. 'Brilliant and inspiring' former editor of Best and Woman Jackie Hatton has died aged 53 'Brilliant and inspiring' former editor of Best and Woman Jackie Hatton has died aged 53
  3. Sarah Ferguson seeks £40m in lost earnings over NOTW sting in wake of Fake Sheikh jailing Sarah Ferguson seeks £40m in lost earnings over NOTW sting in wake of Fake Sheikh jailing
  4. Channel 4's Dispatches pull Brexit lobbying story hours before it was due to air Channel 4's Dispatches pull Brexit lobbying story hours before it was due to air
  5. Buzzfeed UK sees exodus of newsroom talent following job cuts Buzzfeed UK sees exodus of newsroom talent following job cuts

Latest Jobs

Tom Newton Dunn: 'You've got to protect your sources and go to some lengths to do that'
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE