Sunday Times takes on first ever journalism apprentice

The Sunday Times has taken on its first ever journalism apprentice.

Shingi Mararike was recruited via News UK’s free summer school for aspiring journalists and has started his training with NCTJ-accredited News Associates in Wimbledon.

He will work alongside five apprentices training with sister title The sun. They will combine their diploma in journalism studies with a day a work on placement.

The apprentices will then start full-time contracts, working across a range of news, features and digital roles, in late January.

Danny De Vaal, Thea Jacobs, Jessica Lester, Bonnie McLaren and Danielle O’Brien are the second intake of News Associates apprentices supported by The Sun.

Mararike said: “A job at my favourite newspaper alongside a training programme at News Associates is an amazing opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to developing essential skills I can take with me into the newsroom for years to come.”

Robert Hands, executive managing editor of The Sunday Times, said: “Shingi is one of the most enthusiastic and energetic people I’ve come across in journalism and when he did work experience with us last year, he impressed a number of senior executives with his overwhelming passion for journalism.”

McLaren said: “It’s always been my dream to be a showbiz reporter, so I can’t believe I’ll be working on Bizarre. It’s been really surreal, but all the staff have been so friendly and helpful.”

Meanwhile, former Sun managing editor Graham Dudman has joined News Associates as deputy managing editor.