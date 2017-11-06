Sunday Times publishes suppressed Leveson statement about Damian Green and computer porn

The Sunday Times yesterday published suppressed Leveson Inquiry evidence which suggested pornography was found on a parliamentary computer used by the office of deputy prime minister Damian Green in 2008.

Former assistant commissioner of the Met Police Bob Quick gave evidence about raids by police of Parliament which took place in 2008 as part of a leak investigation.

The Sunday Times quoted a draft statement to the 2011/2012 Leveson Inquiry into press standards, which was not included because it was not deemed relevant.

In it Quick said: “No criminal offences were involved, but it was recognised that if similar circumstances pertained to a public servant, such as a member of a police force, this could result in gross misconduct proceedings and dismissal.”

Green has engaged lawyers Kingsley Napley to defend separate allegations that he behaved inappropriately towards journalist and Tory activist Kate Maltby.

The Sunday Times said it put the allegations about computer porn to Green on Saturday morning and he declined to comment.

But at 10pm on Saturday night Green tweeted a statement saying: “This story is completely untrue and comes from a tainted and untrustworthy source.”

He said that he had been aware of the allegations for “some years” and that “no newspaper has printed this story due to the complete lack of any evidence.”

He said that the police have never suggested to him that improper material was found on his Parliamentary computer.