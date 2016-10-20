Sunday Times, FT, Guardian and Observer were best performing print titles in September

The Sunday Times, Financial Times, Guardian and Observer were the best performing national newspapers in terms of print circulation last month.

They were the only paid-for national newspapers to grow sales month on month compared to August, with The Sunday Times up 0.7 per cent, the FT up 2.3 per cent, The Observer up 0.4 per cent and The Guardian up 0.3 per cent.

Looking at the longer term year-on-year trend, the only paid-for titles distributing more in September 2016 than a year earlier were The Times, i and the Star titles.

The Times increase is mainly due to extra free (bulk) copies and the Star titles are hanging on to gains from price cuts earlier in the year. The i picked up sales following the closure of sister title The Independent in April.

UK national newspaper print circulations for September 2016 (source ABC)