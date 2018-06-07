Sunday Times announces Oliver Shah as new business editor

Sunday Times City editor Oliver Shah has been promoted to business editor.

Shah has worked at the Sunday paper since 2010, starting out as a business reporter before being becoming City editor in 2016.

While working as a retail correspondent he was named business journalist of the year at the 2017 London Press Club Awards and the National Press Awards for his investigation into Sir Philip Green’s £1 sale of BHS.

Shah said: “I am excited and honoured to take on the best job in business journalism, and I look forward to helping deliver the ground-breaking investigations, scoops and in-depth features our readers love.”

Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens said: “Oliver is a courageous journalist, with a nose for scoops. The best is yet to come.”

Shah began as a freelance business journalist in 2005 before moving to City AM as a reporter in 2009.

He will take up his new post later this summer, replacing Iain Dey who is moving into PR.

Picture: News UK