Sunday People TV critic 'gutted' to lose 'dream job' as weekly column axed from paper

Freelance critic Adam Postans has said he is “gutted” to lose his “dream job” as his TV column in the Sunday People is set to be axed.

Postans has worked at the People for four years – joining in 2013 – writing a weekly full-page column (pictured) for the Trinity Mirror-owned paper that is also published in part online.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Postans said: “It’s not about weekly TV columns being an anachronism. It’s simply that the money has run out.”

Postans has worked as a TV critic for about a decade in total and still writes a regular TV column for the South Wales Argus, which he said he is now having to give up in the hunt for a new full-time employer.

He told Press Gazette: “I’m starting again from scratch, but I owe it to myself to carry on and try and make a go of writing about TV. It’s what I have done for nine years now.

“I understand it’s a changing market. If it doesn’t happen, at least I got to do my dream job for the best part of a decade.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to write about a subject matter like TV, which I love. That’s why I’m gutted [to go], because it’s been great.”

In January last year, the Sunday Mirror’s Kevin O’Sullivan had his TV column axed under what he termed “stringent cuts” at the paper.

“The TV columns have taken a bit of a hit of late,” said Postans.

“I think they are well read and you can have a lot of fun with them. In a newspaper, certainly where there is a lot of dark news about, a TV column can put a smile on people’s faces.

“I still think there’s a market for it. As long as there’s print – I think that’s the place for a weekly TV column – but we are now facing all manner of pressures against digital, so it’s difficult.

“I’m realistic enough to know that’s clearly what’s happened.”

He added: “I have been quite overwhelmed with the reaction I have had on Twitter from people saying the column will be missed.”

Among them, former South Wales Argus editor Kevin Ward said: “Bad news. One of the best writers I had on the books as an editor. And a good bloke, which is more important.”

Postans also said Sunday People editor Gary Jones had seemed “genuinely remorseful” at letting him go. His final TV column for the paper will be published on 25 June.