Sunday Express political editor Camilla Tominey to join the Telegraph

Sunday Express political editor Camilla Tominey is set to move to the Telegraph later this year.

Tominey will become associate editor (politics and royals) at the daily newspaper. She will be based in Westminster, working alongside the existing politics and royal teams.

She spent 15 years at the Sunday Express, where she also works as its royal editor and a columnist.

She said: “After a fantastic 15 years at the Sunday Express, I am absolutely delighted to be taking up my new dual role at The Telegraph, where I look forward to working alongside political editor Gordon Rayner, royal correspondent Hannah Furness and the rest of the highly talented team delivering agenda-setting exclusives and interviews.”

Tominey broke the news of Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle in 2016, and seemed to be the only political journalist – together with then Sunday Express political editor Caroline Wheeler – to predict the 2017 snap General Election before it was announced.

She has also appeared as a royal expert for NBC in the US and as a commentator on the BBC, ITV, Channel 5, Sky News and and Australia’s Channel 9.

Telegraph deputy editor Rob Winnett said: “We’re thrilled that Camilla Tominey is joining the Telegraph.

“A prominent and impressive journalist, she will bring a wealth of experience to our excellent political and royal reporting team.”