Sunday Express business editor Geoff Ho injured after confronting London Bridge attacker

A Sunday Express journalist was reportedly stabbed and seriously injured whilst confronting one of the London Bridge attackers.

Geoff Ho, a business editor with the Sunday Express, was in intensive care after being stabbed – according to Press Association.

How tweeted this morning: “Thank you every one for the best wishes. I got out of surgery yesterday and am on the mend.”

The Express reports Ho “selflessly intervened as the knife-wielding terrorists attacked a bouncer in the doorway of the Southwark Tavern, in Southwark Street”.

The paper reports that he was later seen “walking calmly towards an ambulance escorted by a police officer holding a makeshift bandage to his neck”. Ho is said to be a martial arts expert specialising in Kung Fu and Kickboxing.

Friends had tweeted that Mr Ho was put in an ambulance after being injured near the Southwark Tavern.

Friend Isabelle Oderberg tweeted: “We have found Geoff. He is in intensive care.

“Thank you for the RTs and messages. I’ll be going offline now until I hear more.”

Nora Calder wrote on the social media site: “Geoff Ho, stabbed at Southwark Tavern, taken in Ambulance.”

The Metropolitan Police has opened a casualty bureau for anyone concerned about friends or relatives who may be affected on 0800 096 1233 and 020 7158 0197.

Sunday Express editor Martin Townsend said: “Geoff Ho is an absolutely first class reporter and a fine and decent man and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time.

“We are all hoping and praying for a speedy recovery.”

The Express offices on Lower Thames Street are about five minutes walk from London Bridge where Saturday night’s terror attack happened.

A van was deliberately driven into pedestrians on London Bridge and then three men with knives attacked people in the area of nearby Borough Market.

Picture: Facebook.