Sun showbiz columnist Dan Wootton says he 'would never write fake news' in row with Strictly star Alexandra Burke

Sun associate editor and writer of its Bizarre showbiz column Dan Wootton has hit back at Strictly star Alexandra Burke after she accused him of printing “lies” about her.

In a message directed at Wooton on Twitter, Burke, who is currently performing with partner Gorka Marquez in the hit BBC One show, said: “Dan, every time we have met you’ve been lovely.

“I’m finding it very hard to read all of the lies that you have published about me. I’ve tried my best to just be strong and brush it all off but mentally it’s taking its toll.

“It hurts so much to read yet another fake story when all I want to do is enjoy this journey on Strictly. Please spread love… life is just too short for all of this.”

The Sun published an exclusive story by Wooton yesterday that claimed Burke had had a “heated bust-up” with her dance partner ahead of dancing to stay in the competition last weekend.

On Sunday, Wooton tweeted: “If only the Strictly judges could work it out – the British public simply don’t want Alexandra Burke to win. Far too cocky. Sad to see Davood go. #strictly #scd.”

Replying to Burke’s message today, Wooton said: “Hi Alex, we worked closely together for many years so you should know that I’d never write fake news.

“You can be difficult. Nothing wrong with that. So can I. But these stories are coming from people backstage and on Strictly unprompted to my team. Good luck on Saturday.”

He took examples of previous tweets supporting Burke that he said proved he did not have an “agenda” against the pop singer.

And for anyone who says for a second that I have an agenda against @alexandramusic – how do you explain my support of her for years (some examples here)?

I just report what's going down. pic.twitter.com/fKNlnOEePu — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 5, 2017

He also told her that “all stories are always put to you and Strictly officially to allow you to respond,” adding: “As we did previously, you can always speak to me direct about anything using all my contact details which you have.”