All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 8, 2017

Sun says sorry and pays substantial damages to former BBC producer over false front-page bullying claim

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Sun has apologised and agreed to pay substantial libel damages to a former BBC TV producer it said was sacked for bullying.

The front-page story, headlined “Enders axe flop boss”, about Sean O’Connor appeared on Saturday 24 June.

In a page two correction, The Sun said: “We wrongly suggested that Mr O’Connor had been sacked as a result of bullying the cast of the show, and to such an extent that the actors had complained to the BBC.

“We now accept that this was wrong. Mr O’Connor had not been accused of bullying anyone, none of the cast complained to the BBC about him bullying them, and his decision to leave the BBC had nothing to do with any claims of bullying.

“We apologise to Mr O’Connor for the distress caused and have agreed to pay him substantial damages and legal costs.”

Yesterday Press Gazette revealed that The Sun is facing an expected IPSO complaint from the parents of tragic baby Charlie Gard after it lifted their interview with the Daily Mail and labelled it as an exclusive.

Last month The Sun was rapped by press regulator IPSO for reporting as fact unconfirmed claims that a prisoner had died from smoking the sythetic drug spice.

No related posts.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail
  2. Former editor Neil Fowler: Why universities should step in to save local news media from duopoly effects Former editor Neil Fowler: Why universities should step in to save local news media from duopoly effects
  3. Byline Media facing legal action from journalist for recovery of £2,500 libel damages awarded by Impress arbitrator Byline Media facing legal action from journalist for recovery of £2,500 libel damages awarded by Impress arbitrator
  4. Source: 'Ripping culture' at national newspaper website prompts most graduate trainees to leave journalism for PR Source: 'Ripping culture' at national newspaper website prompts most graduate trainees to leave journalism for PR
  5. Brighton paper launched by journalist to 'atone' for setting up Mail Online reader comments section Brighton paper launched by journalist to 'atone' for setting up Mail Online reader comments section

Latest Jobs

Johnston Press agrees three-year print deal with Trinity Mirror for i and Scotsman titles
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE