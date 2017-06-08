Sales of the Sun were boosted today in some newsagents by those purchasing copies in bulk and binning them in protest against the paper’s “Don’t chuck Britain in the Cor-bin” front page.

One Twitter user posted a picture of several copies of the Sun, the Daily Mail and the Express with the caption: “Just bought local newsagents entire stock of hate wanking rags. Will be burning shortly…”

The Scottish author John Niven posted a video of copies of the Sun and the Mail burning a bin with the message: “This morning I reignited the British spirit with the newsagents [sic] entire stock of Suns and Daily Mails.”

A Twitter user in Stroud published a picture of around ten copies of The Sun shoved in a bin.

The pundit Chris Deerin commented on the trend, tweeting: “With all these people buying and binning every copy of the Sun and the Mail this morning, circulation will go through the roof”

Alex Hern, a technology features writer at the Guardian, made light of the protest. He tweeted: “I hate the Sun and Mail so much I’m going to hand them £40” is a bold tactic.”

The Sun angered Corbyn supporters when the publication revealed the front page splash of its election edition, headlined: “Don’t chuck Britain in the Cor-bin”. The front page also labelled Corbyn a “terrorists’ friend” and “destroyer of jobs”.

Independent columnist and co-editor of politics newsletter The Spoon, Jane Merrick, tweeted: Burning newspapers is deeply sinister. The arrogance of saying to people ‘I know what’s good for you so I’m going to block you reading newspapers I don’t like’ is breathtaking.”

She added: “The way to kill a newspaper is to just stop buying it. Mail/Sun circulation will be soaring today if people keep buying to burn.”

Picture: Screenshot/Twitter/John Niven