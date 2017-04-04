The Sun today reprised one of its most famous front pages when it emblazoned the words “UP YOURS SENORS!” on the front page.
It references a 1990 front page under then Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie which said: “UP YOURS DELORS”.
Back then The Sun was voicing its concerns about a European common currency and more powers for the European Parliament being sought by then European Commission Prpresident Jacques Delors.
Gibraltar’s first minister Fabian Picardo said: “It’s great to have The Sun onside.”
The front page voices The Sun’s defiance to EU suggestions that Gibraltar can only be included in a future trade deal with the UK with the approval of Spain.
The Sun also published a posted in its centre pages today with the words “HANDS OFF OUR ROCK” published in English and Spanish.
In a leader column the paper said that Britain should not go to war with Spain over Gibraltar.
But it added: “Mrs May must refuse to discuss any change in status for Gibraltar and rule out the non-starter of a Spanish veto on trade talks.
“Put simply, the PM should tell the EU and Spain once more: Hands Off Our Rock.”
The Sun didn’t let its forthright message to the Spanish government stop it from promoting its £15 holidays promotion to destinations including Spain on the front page.
1 thought on “Sun reprises 1990 classic front with 'UP YOURS SENORS' message to Spain over Gibraltar”
