Sun on Sunday raising its cover price to £1.10

The Sun on Sunday is raising its cover price to £1.10 this weekend.

The move still leaves it cheaper than the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People (both £1.40) but more expensive than the Daily Star Sunday, which sells for 90p.

The rise comes amid an apparently worsening economic climate for newspaper advertising.

Mirror publisher Trinity Mirror revealed last month that its print advertising in the first half of this year was down 21 per cent year on year.

The Sun price rise has been welcomed by the National Federation of Retail Newsagents which applauded the fact that retail margins have stayed at 21 per cent, or 23p per copy.

National President Linda Sood said: “Addressing Annual Conference last month I said that while the news category was still hugely important publishers, wholesalers and retailers had to work together if newsstands were to remain at the front of stores and if home news delivery was to continue.

“This good news from the publisher of the Sun on Sunday also comes quickly on the heels of the new Sun Savers initiative to drive readers into stores. We are pleased that News UK wants to work positively with its retail partners and I would urge members to reciprocate by giving the Sun on Sunday their full support.

“News UK’s actions are in complete contrast to those of regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press. By hiking cover prices and slashing retail margins to as low as 10 per cent on some of its newspapers, it will now have to work even harder than before to regain the trust of retailers and, more importantly, space on their news fixtures.”

National Sunday tabloid newspaper sales for May 2017 at a glance: