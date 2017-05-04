All Sections

May 4, 2017

Sun launching weekly Bizarre Life showbiz podcast promising 'in-depth' chat with stars

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Sun is launching a new weekly podcast to accompany its Bizarre showbiz column, promising “in-depth” interviews with the “world’s biggest stars”.

Bizarre Life will be hosted by Sun associate editor and Bizarre editor Dan Wootton (pictured right). It is set to feature a one-on-one interview with a celebrity each week.

The first episode, featuring an interview with One Direction’s Niall Horan (pictured left), will be available for download on iTunes and other podcast providers from tomorrow.

Wootton, who is behind the launch, said: “One of the best things about my job is the sometimes emotional, sometimes extraordinary and very often funny encounters I have interviewing the world’s biggest stars for my Bizarre column in The Sun.

“But until now [readers have] never been able to hear what’s really gone on. That’s why I’ve decided to launch Bizarre Life – where each week we go in-depth with one of the world’s biggest stars.”

