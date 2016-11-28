Sun launches Christmas appeal for toy donations 'to raise smiles on children's faces'

The Sun has launched its Christmas appeal calling on readers to donate toys for child victims of war, terrorism, domestic abuse and cancer to help them raise a smile over the festive period.

Britain’s best-selling newspaper has partnered with McColl’s and ToysRUs for its #SmilesAtChristmas campaign.

The campaign, which has already gained backing from music mogul Simon Cowell and Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman, will support four charities:

Scotty’s Little Soldiers: For children who will be spending Christmas without a parent because they gave their lives while serving in the armed forces

AMAR: For children forced to flee Mosul after being terrorised by ISIS, leaving all of their possessions behind

Children with Cancer UK: The leading national children’s charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer

Women’s Aid: For children who have been forced to leave home to escape domestic abuse

Tony Gallagher, editor-in-chief of The Sun, said: “Sun readers never fail to amaze me with their generosity towards those in need.

“This Christmas we want to bring a smile to the faces of children affected by war, disease and family troubles, so please dig a little deeper and make sure 2017 is the start of something special for these kids.”

In September the Evening Standard launched its Food for London appeal to “collect wasted food and give it to the hungry”.

Last week the Sunday Times announced its Children in War Christmas appeal, in partnership with charity Save The Children, aimed at helping children in war-torn areas “whose existence has become a daily life-and-death struggle”.

This year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal asks readers to raise money for three charities: Heads Together, Blue Cross and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.