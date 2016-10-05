Sun journalist Mazher Mahmood found guilty of perverting course of justice in Tulisa drugs trial

Undercover Sun journalist Mazher Mahmood has today been found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by tampering with evidence in the collapsed drugs trial of an X Factor judge.

Mazher Mahmood, 53, plotted with his driver Alan Smith, 67 – also guilty of the same charge – to change a statement made to police about singer Tulisa Contostavlos’s negative attitude towards drugs.

During their trial at the Old Bailey, the court heard how Contostavlos had allegedly arranged for Mahmood to be sold half an ounce of cocaine by one of her contacts for £800.

Prosecutor Sarah Forshaw QC said Mahmood had a “vested interest” in the star’s prosecution, which put his journalistic reputation on the line.

Mahmood left the News of the World after it was closed down in 2011, joining the Sun on 1 December 2012. He began his investigation into Contostavlos the same month, the jury was told.

He had posed as a film producer who wanted the aspiring actress to star as a “bad girl” in a Hollywood blockbuster alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, the court was told.

Mahmood handed evidence to police which led to Miss Contostavlos being arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, the jury heard.

No related posts.

The story was published in the Sun on Sunday on 2 June 2013.

The reporter was to be called as a prosecution witness in the trial and was called to give evidence in a pre-trial hearing about his methods during the sting.

Forshaw said: “In effect, the hearing in June 2014 put Mr Mahmood and his journalistic process on trial.

“He liked to call himself the king of sting, he boasted in a book he had written of the number of convictions that he personally was responsible for.

“He knew that if it could be shown that he had acted improperly as an agent provocateur, inducing Miss Contostavlos to do something she would not otherwise do, his own credibility and standing and the prospect of conviction in the case might both be severely damaged.”

Mahmood and Smith arranged to alter a written statement the latter had made to police because it was favourable to Miss Contostavlos’s defence, the trial heard.

Forshaw said: “Miss Contostavlos had expressed her disapproval of hard drugs to his own driver, that was the bit of the statement that was altered.”

She added: “Mr Smith had told the police officer making the statement that he remembered that while driving Miss Contostavlos and her two friends home from a meeting with Mr Mahmood that she had spoken about someone in her family being dependent on cocaine.

“Mr Smith told the officer that Miss Contostavlos had seemed really negative about cocaine and expressed her disapproval of drugs.”

A day after making the statement Smith told police he wanted to retract the part about the singer’s negative attitude to cocaine, the court was told.

In the intervening 24 hours he had allegedly sent a copy of his interview to Mahmood and they had exchanged a “flurry” of texts and calls.

During a pre-trial hearing at Southwark Crown Court, Mahmood said on oath that he had not spoken to Smith about Miss Contostavlos’s comments.

“He deliberately misled the court – not only had he discussed it but he had been sent a copy of the statement,” Forshaw said.

While giving evidence to the jury in the case, Mahmood admitted he had seen a copy of Smith’s statement and the trial subsequently collapsed, she added.

Mahmood’s lawyer, John Kelsey-Fry QC, told jurors that, far from providing a “compelling” argument for his guilt, the prosecution “defies common sense”.

Kelsey-Fry said Smith’s statement to police was made a full year after the car journey in question.

“It’s obvious that there would be every reason for Mr Smith to have an insecure recollection about what was said by who and it would be quite wrong of him not to say so,” he said.

“When Mr Smith got to see the draft witness statement he was concerned about whether it was right and whether he could be sure of who said what.”

He said Mahmood had previously said in a statement: “I will have had absolutely no reason to ask Mr Smith to add or subtract anything from his evidence because I had gathered irrefutable evidence that Mrs Contastavlos had supplied cocaine and that was all that mattered.”

The barrister pointed out that Miss Contostavlos was not being tape-recorded while she was being driven home to Hertfordshire by Smith following the sting.

Afterwards, Smith made no mention of her negative comments about drugs to Mahmood, only that there was rowing in the car between Contostavlos and her two friends, he said.

He said: “If Mr Smith did not tell Mr Mahmood about the drugs conversation at the time, it cannot have seemed significant – not something he was making a mental note of at the time.”

When he was giving his statement to police more than a year later, Smith had spoken about it “openly and candidly”.

Kelsey-Fry said: “That speaks volumes about Mr Mahmood and Mr Smith and speaks volumes about the logic of the case.”

He went on to say that Mahmood had done “absolutely the right thing” when he advised his long-time associate what to do about his concerns over the accuracy of his initial statement.

He told the jury: “You will note that Mr Mahmood repeatedly insists he did not discuss Smith’s evidence with him and he repeatedly insists he could not discuss Smith’s evidence.

“While Mr Smith discussed his area of concern, Mr Mahmood made clear he could not discuss the evidence of the case.”

Kelsey-Fry rejected the prosecution’s case that the singer’s anti-drugs stance in the car would have stopped her trial “in its tracks”.

He told jurors it “cannot begin to undermine the clear and incontrovertible evidence – and Mr Mahmood would know it”.