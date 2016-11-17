All Sections


November 17, 2016

Sun fastest growing newspaper website in November as Mail Online flattens out at 14m daily browsers mark

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
The Sun website logo

The Sun was again the fastest growing UK national newspaper website in October as growth of the market-leading Mail Online appears to have stalled.

As The Sun approached the anniversary of dropping its online paywall its web traffic grew 144.5 per cent to 3.1m global unique browsers (different devices) per day, according to ABC.

The Evening Standard was the second fastest growing UK newspaper website audited by ABC, up 46 per cent to just under 600,000 unique browsers per day.

Mail Online was slightly down month on month at 14.3m global unique browser per day. It has been at around the 14m unique browsers per day level since the beginning of 2015 and with a peak (so far) of 15.2m in August this year.

Oct-16 MoM% YoY%
MailOnline 14,289,935 -3.05 7.88
Mirror Group Nationals 5,054,576 2.89 36.54
Telegraph 4,021,221 -7.58 -6.17
The Independent 3,638,015 11.81 38.09
The Sun 3,145,140 8.24 144.45
express.co.uk 1,459,400 -2.32 20.63
Metro 1,347,803 16.62 16.23
Manchester Evening News 758,787 -3.03 34.4
dailystar.co.uk 740,916 4.34 18.74
Evening Standard 587,588 2.06 46.15
Liverpool Echo 536,095 1.79 9.93
Wales Online 346,671 -0.67 7.17
Birmingham Mail 286,071 9.84 38.57
Chronicle Live 250,504 -3.47 32.03
GazetteLive 116,776 4.72 7.85
Hull Daily Mail (Web) 116,614 12.15

