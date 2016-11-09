Sun deputy editor Gordon Smart leaving to focus on business and broadcasting

Sun deputy editor Gordon Smart is leaving the paper after 14 years to focus on his business and broadcasting career.

In a message to colleagues Sun editor Tony Gallagher said: “I’d like to thank him for his massive contribution to the paper, from running the Bizarre column to editing the Scottish Sun and most recently his time in London as deputy editor.

“While Gordon has always been at the heart of The Sun family, I expect his real family will be looking forward to seeing more of him.

“Gordon is a man with enormous talent and great energy. I’m sure that he will make a success of his new ventures and that we will be working with him again in some capacity.

“I’m sure you’ll want to join me in wishing him all the very best in the future.”

Smart said in a statement: “Fourteen years have passed in the blink of an eye. I did my first shift at The Sun when I was 22 and bow out almost ten years to the day since I took over the Bizarre column.

“My time editing Bizarre and The Scottish Sun have given me some of the most incredible memories. I’ll never forget the small amount I can remember.

“I wish Sun readers, my friends and colleagues at News UK all the very best for the future.

“I can’t wait to take the next step in my career and start my own business, with more details soon.

“This is just the end of the beginning. Onwards!”