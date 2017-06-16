Sun 'completely refutes' claim its reporter impersonated relative of injured Grenfell Tower resident to get interview

The Sun has said it “completely refutes” an accusation that one of its reporters claimed to be a relative of one of the people injured in the Grenfell Tower fire to gain access to them in hospital.

Kings College Hospital has said in statement it has “formerly written” to the newspaper and will be complaining to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) after making the allegation.

The hospital was one of six London wards to treat more than 70 victims of the 24-storey fire that has so far claimed the lives of 30 people after breaking out on Wednesday morning.

The Sun is said to have organised an interview with Mario Gomes, a resident on the 21st floor of the tower, who had raced back into the building to find his 12-year-old daughter, the Guardian reported.

A spokesperson for the News UK-owned title said: “The Sun wants to make it clear that no reporter has ‘impersonated’ any family members.

“The Sun was in contact with one of the people injured in the Grenfell fire, who provided a detailed phone interview for the newspaper. We then visited him in hospital to get a further interview and photos.

“On arrival the Sun reporter and photographer made hospital staff aware that they were present and had been in touch with the contact. However we were informed the contact had changed his mind on the interview and The Sun promptly left the hospital.

“We completely refute any accusation that our employees acted inappropriately and we condemn the inaccurate and hyperbolic reporting that these accusations have provoked.”

A Sun executive told Press Gazette the injured resident “had already provided us with a long interview that had provided the bulk of a double-page spread with him captioned ‘Superdad’.

“With that in mind why would a reporter even consider claiming to be a family member?

“We were in good contact, it makes no sense and it’s really galling and upsetting for everyone on the paper that someone has made this horrible accusation.”

The Sun is a member of IPSO and must therefore abide by the Editor’s Code of Practice. Serious breach of the code could see it face a fine of up to £1m.

Under clause eight of the code, on reporting in hospitals, it states: “Journalists must identify themselves and obtain permission from a responsible executive before entering non-public areas of hospitals or similar institutions to pursue enquiries.”

Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay