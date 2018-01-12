All Sections

January 12, 2018

Sun columnist Trevor Kavanagh steps down from board of press regulator IPSO

By Freddy Mayhew
asd2

Sun columnist Trevor Kavanagh has stepped down from his role as a board member at the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) after two years.

Kavanagh was forced to apologise to the board last year over a comment piece criticising Channel 4 News reader Fatima Manji at a time when she was pursuing a complaint against The Sun.

Later in the year he also apologised for using the term “The Muslim Problem” in an article about sex grooming gangs, but accused critics of a “concocted explosion of Labour and Islamic hysteria”.

IPSO chief executive Matt Tee said: “Trevor brought valuable knowledge of mass market newspapers in his two years on the Board. That insight is very important to IPSO’s work.”

Kavanagh was two years into a three-year contact when he stepped down at the end of last year.

IPSO is currently advertising for a new board member with recent senior experience in a national mass-market newspaper. Apply here.

Comments

