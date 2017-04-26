Sun claims seeks £20k from Mail Online over use of cover covert Adam Johnson prison video

The Sun has launched two £10,000 claims for breach of copyright over Mail Online’s alleged use of a covert video featuring footballer Adam Johnson in prison.

The former England star is currently in prison following his conviction for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

On 20 April The Sun published covertly filmed video in which Johns is seen talking to a fellow prison inmate.

When it was pointed out that he did not commit rape, Johnson replied: “I wish I fucking did for six year.”

Before the video was published Press Gazette understands lawyers for The Sun wrote to rival publishers warning them that they would pursue legal action against anyone lifting the video without consent.

Press Gazette understands The Sun sought to protect its exclusive usage for 24 hours before syndicating the footage to other sites.

All other sites are believed to have abided by the legal notice except for Mail Online which is accused of using the video without footage in two stories shortly after it appeared on The Sun website

A spokesman for Mail Online said: “We have roundly rejected all of these complaints and will be happy to defend them robustly should that be necessary.”