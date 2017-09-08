Sun 'breaks embargo' on Strictly pairings ahead of BBC show launch but says it is 'product of good journalism'

The BBC is “disappointed” at The Sun claiming that the newspaper broke an embargo to reveal one of this year’s celebrity dance pairings on TV show Strictly Come Dancing.

The newspaper ran a page three story today revealing that Eastenders star Davood Ghadami is teaming up with dancer Nadiya Bychkova and also named a trio of new professional dancers on the show.

The pairings are due to be revealed in Saturday’s broadcast on BBC One, with media under strict embargo not to reveal the couples until the show airs to keep it a surprise for viewers.

The BBC said in a statement today: “We are disappointed that The Sun broke the Strictly embargo regarding celebrity pairings. It spoils it for everyone involved especially viewers looking forward to watching the launch show on Saturday night.”

But a Sun spokesperson said: “Our journalist found out the pairing in today’s story from an independent source earlier this week, and put the information in today’s story to the BBC Press Office before the embargoed release of the dance pairings and at a time when our journalist was not aware there was ever any plan to embargo the details.

“We’re content that this story is the product of good journalism.”

The Daily Mirror revealed the full list of dance partnerships in 2015 ahead of the show’s launch.

In July Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan tweeted about BBC stars’ salaries ahead of their official release by the corporation breaching an embargo.