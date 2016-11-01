Sun apprenticeship scheme open to budding journalists without degrees

The Sun is looking for three full-time apprentices to work on the paper with a view to becoming staff on the

The publication said it is looking for people without degrees, but graduates are welcome to apply.

The 12-month apprenticeship will include a full-time, fast track multimedia journalism NCTJ diploma with News Associates. One trainee will work on the news desk and two on the sports desk.

Applicants must have at least five good GCSEs, including English, and be aged between 18 and 25.

Tony Gallagher, editor-in-chief of The Sun said: “We’re looking for applicants with an eye for good stories and the drive to go out and find them.

“The successful trio will get a grounding at Britain’s best selling newspaper and come out of the scheme as fully trained journalists.”

News UK CEO, Rebekah Brooks said: “The Sun’s Apprenticeship scheme shows News UK’s commitment to investing in journalism, from the content of today to the news gatherers of tomorrow.”

The scheme is a partnership with News UK’s News Academy, launched in 2013. Past apprentices include Lucy Jones, TV Reporter for The Sun, and Sam Morgan, a Sun Sports reporter.

Jones said: “Working on The Sun is a dream job. There’s nowhere like it.”

The deadline for online applications is 5 December.

The Independent and Evening Standard launched an apprenticeship scheme aimed at encouraging diversity last week.