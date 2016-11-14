All Sections

November 14, 2016

Sun and Mail Online both take down stories claiming Jeremy Corbyn was 'dancing a jig' on way to Cenotaph

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
The Sun and Mail Online have both taken down online stories which suggested Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was “dancing a jig” on his way to the Cenotaph on Rembrance Sunday.

The Mail Online story was headlined: “Is this really the day to audition for Strictly, Jeremy? Corbyn appears to dance a jig at the Cenotaph as he waits for the Remembrance Day parade.”

The Sun’s headline said: “Jeremy Corbyn dances his way down Downing Street as he attends Remembrance Sunday.”

Both papers showed a sequence of photographic stills to back up the story.

The Daily Mirror reported that the photos in fact showed Corbyn walking along and talking to 92-year-old World War Two veteran George Durack who said he was: “walking along with Jeremy and he certainly didn’t dance”.

