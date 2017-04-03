Summer internships in data journalism launched by Office for National Statistics

The Office for National Statistics has launched six summer internships in data journalism for student journalists and recent graduates.

The institute said the scheme is open to people aged 18 or over who are either enrolled on a post-graduate university journalism course or have recently graduated from one.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to develop their sills over four weeks this summer, working with data journalists at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) or one of its media partners.

ONS managing editor of digital publishing, Darren Waters, said: “We know that people value the reliability and independence of ONS statistics.

“We want to see as many people as possible being able to use such data to help shape their understanding of society and the economy.

“Data journalism has an important role to play in making information accessible to a wide audience.”

The deadline to apply for one of the ONS data journalism summer internships is 5pm on Friday, 28 April.

The institute also recently introduced the UK’s first data analytics apprenticeships, working in partnership with the BBC, Press Association, Telegraph and Trinity Mirror group.

Picture: Pixabay