All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
April 3, 2017

Summer internships in data journalism launched by Office for National Statistics

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Office for National Statistics has launched six summer internships in data journalism for student journalists and recent graduates.

The institute said the scheme is open to people aged 18 or over who are either enrolled on a post-graduate university journalism course or have recently graduated from one.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to develop their sills over four weeks this summer, working with data journalists at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) or one of its media partners.

ONS managing editor of digital publishing, Darren Waters, said: “We know that people value the reliability and independence of ONS statistics.

“We want to see as many people as possible being able to use such data to help shape their understanding of society and the economy.

“Data journalism has an important role to play in making information accessible to a wide audience.”

The deadline to apply for one of the ONS data journalism summer internships is 5pm on Friday, 28 April.

No related posts.

The institute also recently introduced the UK’s first data analytics apprenticeships, working in partnership with the BBC, Press Association, Telegraph and Trinity Mirror group.

Picture: Pixabay

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 + 5 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Met Police PR chief says officers were 'extremely upset' by Times front page image Met Police PR chief says officers were 'extremely upset' by Times front page image
  2. Huffington Post political editor tweets outrage at 'duplicitous' Labour minister who gave story to rival Huffington Post political editor tweets outrage at 'duplicitous' Labour minister who gave story to rival
  3. 'Greed' of major publishers partly to blame for 'hollowing out' of UK local news media industry, Parliament told 'Greed' of major publishers partly to blame for 'hollowing out' of UK local news media industry, Parliament told
  4. FT reports 650,000 digital subscribers with boosts around last year's Brexit vote and US election FT reports 650,000 digital subscribers with boosts around last year's Brexit vote and US election
  5. Youth court judge admits she had no power to exclude journalist after Press Association challenge

Latest Jobs

Regional publisher CN Group makes group editorial director role redundant
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE