Stylist 300th edition written by MPs including: Cameron, Osborne and Corbyn

asd2

Free weekly women's magazine Stylist will publish its 300th edition tomorrow written largely by MPs.

Contributors include:

Prime Minister David Cameron on his work/life balance

Chancellor George Osborne choosing five women who have achieved huge success in the world of science and engineering

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn picking his most desired object – his pushbike

Diane Abbott on her history of hairstyles

Yvette Cooper on travel

Caroline Lucas choosing her literary heroines

Liz Truss with baking tips

Stella Creasy turning the tables on Caitlin Moran by making her the subject of a sit-down interview.

Editor Lisa Smosarski said: "This is the first time MPs and leaders from all parties have come together to create a magazine and the result is an edition of Stylist like no other."

Stylist has a weekly free distribution of just over 400,000 copies.