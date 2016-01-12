All Sections

January 12, 2016

Stylist 300th edition written by MPs including: Cameron, Osborne and Corbyn

By Darius McQuaid Twitter
Free weekly women's magazine Stylist will publish its 300th edition tomorrow written largely by MPs.

Contributors include:

  • Prime Minister David Cameron on his work/life balance
  • Chancellor George Osborne choosing five women who have achieved huge success in the world of science and engineering
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn picking his most desired object – his pushbike
  • Diane Abbott on her history of hairstyles
  • Yvette Cooper on travel
  • Caroline Lucas choosing her literary heroines
  • Liz Truss with baking tips
  • Stella Creasy turning the tables on Caitlin Moran by making her the subject of a sit-down interview.

Editor Lisa Smosarski said: "This is the first time MPs and leaders from all parties have come together to create a magazine and the result is an edition of Stylist like no other."

Stylist has a weekly free distribution of just over 400,000 copies.

