STV to launch new channel with dedicated evening news programme and hourly bulletins

Broadcaster STV is launching a new television channel in Scotland that will include an evening news programme covering Scottish, UK and international news.

STV2 – sister channel to STV – will go live at 5pm on 24 April to viewers across Scotland, expanding STV Group’s offering in the home nation.

The launch will also mark the start of STV News Tonight, a half-hour news programme which will air weeknights at 7pm on STV2.

The channel’s schedule will include hourly five-minute news bulletins and three dedicated half-hour news programmes at 1pm, 6pm and 10pm.

A spokesperson said the channel “will provide new employment opportunities with the production team and also in our STV News team which will deliver content that will form the backbone of this service”.

Bobby Hain, director of channels at STV, said: “STV2 is the first commercial TV channel with a distinct schedule for Scotland and we’re excited to confirm the channel will launch on Monday 24th April.

“STV2 has Scotland at its core with an entertaining mix of local, Scottish and international content.

“Our flagship news programme, STV News Tonight, will air every weeknight as part of a diverse schedule including a daily live magazine show, programming showcasing key cultural events and local sport plus top quality drama and entertainment.”

In February the BBC announced it would be launching a new TV channel in Scotland in Autumn next year – called BBC Scotland – with an international news hour “at its heart”.