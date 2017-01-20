All Sections

January 20, 2017

STV political editor Stephen Daisley resigns in wake of Scottish MPs' complaints to media company

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

A political editor who was accused of holding bias views by members of the Scottish National Party has resigned from his post.

Digital politics and comment editor Stephen Daisley will leave his job with STV later this month after five years with the Scottish digital media brand.

Timeline

A friend of Daisley’s told the Sunday Herald the journalist had felt “unsupported” by management after his comment pieces were pulled following complaints from two SNP MPs to his employers.

Daisley had written in previous comment pieces that he was a “friend” of Labour and criticised the SNP for “mining grievance from even the most innocuous act or statement”, according to the Herald.

Both Pete Wishart, chair of the Commons Scottish Affairs Committee, and culture spokesman John Nicolson are understood to have complained to STV management about Daisley.

Wishart also attacked the journalist on Twitter, prompting author JK Rowling to respond: “Is trying to intimidate journalists you dislike @theSNP policy or just a vendetta of your own?”.

In late-night tweets, Nicholson also called Daisley’s ability and neutrality into question after he appeared to recommend a Twitter account known for posting misogynist abuse of female politicians.

Nicolson, a former BBC journalist, said: “[Daisley] is meant to be a neutral journalist – not an activist” and suggested Daisley might be behind the Brian Spanner account.

Political parties accused the SNP of “gagging” Daisley when it emerged he would no longer be writing comment pieces, while STV was criticised for “buckling to Nationalist pressure”, the Herald has reported.

A spokeswoman for STV said: “We can confirm that Stephen has resigned.” Daisley declined Press Gazette’s request for comment.

