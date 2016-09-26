Stars of North East football turn out for charity dinner to mark 50 years at Newcastle Chronicle for 'brilliant storyteller' John Gibson

Newcastle Chronicle sports writer John Gibson has celebrated 50 years working for the paper at a gala charity dinner held in his honour.

High-profile figures from North East sport attending the dinner for ‘Gibbo’ included Malcolm Macdonald, Peter Beardsley, Sir John Hall, Jack Charlton, Steve Harper and Joe Allon.

Former England and Newcastle player Peter Beardsley, described by Gibbo as “the greatest player I’ve ever seen at Newcastle”, said: “John has done lots of good things for Newcastle in the past 50 years.

“He’s been amazing throughout the years – very honest, genuine and supportive.”

Former Newcastle striker Malcolm ‘Supermac’ Macdonald called Gibson “one of the best writers I have ever come across”.

He said: “John doesn’t just write a story, he feels it. He doesn’t interview people, he becomes their friend.

“He has an amazingly passionate love of Newcastle United, but he doesn’t allow it to interfere with what he’s writing.”

The dinner was organised by the Variety Club.

Gibson said: “It’s absolutely wonderful, I’ve spent my whole time talking to the real stars of our world – the sporting stars of our world – and all of a sudden they’re coming to support me, which I never expected to happen at any time.

“I’m so grateful to the Variety Club for giving me this honour and to the Chronicle for putting up with me for 50 years with my rantings.

“I’m very humbled by being here and having a night of this sort.”

Trinity Mirror North East editor Darren Thwaites said: “Gibbo is an absolute legend of our industry. I first met him on the train drinking champagne after returning from an awards dinner in London.

“He’d just won Sports Journalist of the Year for the umpteenth time and he regaled me with wild and wonderful tales.

“Gibbo is simply a brilliant storyteller with a lifetime of stories to share. The Gibbo Files will remain one of the greatest collections the Chronicle has ever published. Fifty years in journalism is a stunning achievement and we’re incredibly proud he’s one of ours.”