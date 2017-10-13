All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 13, 2017

St Helens Star team in 'centre of the action' again with move back on patch

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The St Helens Star has moved back into the heart of the Merseyside town after having been temporarily based about ten miles away in Warrington for more than six months.

The team behind Newsquest-owned weekly are now located in Century House on Hardshaw Street, a few streets over from their former base in Parade Street and back on patch.

The recently renovated eight-floor building is provides a newsroom for the editorial team and office space for the commercial team.

Star editor Andrew Kilmurra said the office put the news team “right at the centre of the action”.

“Already we are reaping the rewards of being closer to the stories when they break and nearer to our readers and advertisers,” he said.

“We have been transforming our newsroom so that we are set up to offer a website with an up-to-the-minute news service.

“Our readers have responded to this and we now have one of the fastest growing digital audiences in the North West.

“I’m confident the new office will take us to the next level as we seek to reach even more readers.”

The paid-for St Helens Star has a circulation of 56,119, ABC figures to January this year show.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Theatre company sorry after misquoting one-star review in The Stage to claim play 'spectacular' Theatre company sorry after misquoting one-star review in The Stage to claim play 'spectacular'
  2. Mail Online's Katie Hopkins: 'There is no such thing as fact any more... there is no truth' Mail Online's Katie Hopkins: 'There is no such thing as fact any more... there is no truth'
  3. Oldham Chronicle to 'restart production' after newspaper saved by local radio station Oldham Chronicle to 'restart production' after newspaper saved by local radio station
  4. When feast turns to famine for a freelance journalist it's the rudeness which smarts
  5. BBC hits back at Sun's claim of anti-Brexit bias on Andrew Marr and Sunday Politics shows BBC hits back at Sun's claim of anti-Brexit bias on Andrew Marr and Sunday Politics shows

Latest Jobs

Around half of London's boroughs have just one dedicated local reporter while two have no weekly newspaper at all
CLOSE

Digital Journalism Summit at News UK on October 20

CLOSE