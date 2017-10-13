St Helens Star team in 'centre of the action' again with move back on patch

The St Helens Star has moved back into the heart of the Merseyside town after having been temporarily based about ten miles away in Warrington for more than six months.

The team behind Newsquest-owned weekly are now located in Century House on Hardshaw Street, a few streets over from their former base in Parade Street and back on patch.

The recently renovated eight-floor building is provides a newsroom for the editorial team and office space for the commercial team.

Star editor Andrew Kilmurra said the office put the news team “right at the centre of the action”.

“Already we are reaping the rewards of being closer to the stories when they break and nearer to our readers and advertisers,” he said.

“We have been transforming our newsroom so that we are set up to offer a website with an up-to-the-minute news service.

“Our readers have responded to this and we now have one of the fastest growing digital audiences in the North West.

“I’m confident the new office will take us to the next level as we seek to reach even more readers.”

The paid-for St Helens Star has a circulation of 56,119, ABC figures to January this year show.