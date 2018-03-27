Sportsbeat team launch news agency with former Mercury Press editor

The team behind Sportsbeat have joined forces with a former agency editor to launch a news and features press agency this week.

Kennedy News and Media will supply breaking news and human interest stories from across the country to national newspapers, websites, TV and international media, according to a spokesperson.

The multi-platform agency has two offices: in Manchester’s Media City and London.

Sports content agency Sportsbeat supplied more than 75,000 articles, graphics and videos to clients last year, including the British Olympic Association, FA, Six Nations Rugby, London Marathon, and Commonwealth Games England.

Former Mercury Press agency editor David Keane will launch the agency, alongside Sportsbeat directors James Toney, David Parsons and James Parsons.

Managing editor Toney said: “As the landscape of news reporting continues to evolve in a digital age, we will provide the best words, pictures and videos to news outlets on every platform.

“Agencies remain the lifeblood of news outlets across the globe and have often been the best places for journalists to cut their teeth and make a name for themselves – a real baptism by fire.”

Keane takes on the role of editor at Kennedy News having previously spent three years at Mercury Press, including working as bureau chief and editor.

He said: “While the way we tell news stories may have evolved, the stories themselves are still the heart of what we do. We will provide the stories that get people talking.”