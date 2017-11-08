All Sections

November 8, 2017

Sports news agency launches with focus on 'off the wall news'

By James Walker Twitter

Sports journalist Charlie Golder has launched a new wire agency focused on “off-the-wall” sports news.

Golder’s News and Sports stories have so far been published in The Star, The Mirror and Mail Online.

Golder started the agency whilst also working as chief sub-editor at Vienna-based Central European News.

Golder’s News and Sports is now a standalone news agency with several stringers and a daily news feed.

Golder said: “I’ve always wanted to produce something interesting, eye-catching and related to sports.

“We are going to report on today’s sporting stars and on world football as well as several other sports, and offer stories with that little something extra that has a chance to make them go viral.

“It has been a real challenge to persuade the desks that there is a place for a bespoke sporting agency like ours, but I think we have proven that there is a place for what we are publishing.”

“We’re very excited about this new project and we will be looking to cement our place as one of the main providers of alternative sports news.”

Mail Online has published two of the agency’s stories, including one about a police dog invading a football pitch in Bolivia and another about a teenage Romanian pro-footballer with one hand.

The Star and The Mirror both published a Golder’s story looking at “the world’s sexiest basketball player”.

