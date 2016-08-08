Spiked column by star writer on Leicester Mercury railed against 'risible' standard of clickbait online journalism

The Leicester Mercury’s multi award-winning features team has now been made redundant by new owner Trinity Mirror.
But today Press Gazette publishes one last column from star writer Lee Marlow in which he rails against the changes which he has seen at his paper.
Marlow lost his job just over a month after being named feature writer of the year for a third year running at the Society of Editors regional press awards.
He was made redundant along with the rest of the Leicester Mercury features team which comprised three full-time writers and two part-timers.
Publisher Trinity Mirror has said that in future their work will be done by one full-time and one part-time member of staff focusing on What’s On-style content.
The Leicester Mercury is one of 80 former Local World newspapers taken over by Trinity Mirror last November which have seen deep editorial cutbacks since then.
Newspaper titles across the regional and national press have had to cut costs over the last year in response to sharp drops in print and online advertising.
Jeremy Clay, another former regional press awards feature writer of the year, was also made redundant in the latest cuts at the Mercury.
Four-time regional press awards weekly reporter of the year Gareth Davies has also been made redundant by Trinity Mirror, following cuts at the Croydon Advertiser.
Lee Marlow’s weekly Fred Leicester column was known for not pulling its punches and was often forthright in its criticism of local figures and institutions.
In five years of columns, only one was “pulled” by the paper’s editor. It was a column filed in April in which Marlow turned his attention to the Mercury itself.
It has found its way to Press Gazette and here we publish it for the first time.
Lee Marlow on ‘clickbait’:
Unbelievably, you might think – and you may well be right – a man at a local college asked if I might like to give a talk on journalism to a bunch of young students “who might be interested in a career as a reporter.”
A career as a journalist, for young people leaving school in 2016. Imagine that. Like journalism might still be a viable career in the 21st century. Maybe they were asking chimney sweeps, too, and coal miners. Maybe it was a very niche field.
“Just give them a flavour,” the man said, “what it’s like working at a newspaper… you know, all the deadlines and telling truth to power and the famous people you’ve interviewed and what they were like. That kind of thing.”
And as much as I enjoyed talking to someone who clearly didn’t have a jaundiced view of journalism – there used to be a few of those before the grim days tabloid reporters hacked into a dead girl’s phone – I declined his kind offer and the conversation ended there. In the greatest of Fleet Street traditions, I made my excuses and left.
Because although I could do that – and I have done it and enjoyed it, too – I’m not sure I could do that now.
Journalism, regional journalism, anyway, has had a hard time of it in the past decade.
Much of the stuff that used to subsidise the journalism in your local paper has migrated online. Cars. Property. Classified. Display ads. Huge swathes of advertising.
So we’ve had to cut back. There used to be nine editions a day of the Leicester Mercury you hold in your hand now. Today, there is just one.
There were 150 journalists at this paper 20 years ago. More people, again, in advertising and pre-press and marketing and newspaper sales. Not today. More cut backs.
The paper is still made here, written here, designed here by people who care about it and have worked here a long time. That’s important, I think, and I hope, for all of its faults, you can see that, too.
It’s just that at the end of the working day, the building doesn’t physically tremble as the presses rumble into life. The presses have gone. It’s cheaper to print it elsewhere.
Some of the decisions that have been made here have been made by good people with a heavy heart. I know that. Some of them had to be made, too, because if they didn’t, the whole thing would go under. I know that.
But some decisions have been made by people who understand money more than they understand journalism, the ones who my dad would say “know the price of everything but the value of nothing”.
Get the journalism right – good, interesting, compelling journalism – and the money will follow. Give the advertisers a platform they want their product to be associated with, and the money will come. We seem to have lost that. We seem to be chasing after the advertisers and forgetting the journalism. It’s wrong.
Some of those decisions have bemused me and made me cross.
Later this year, nearly all our photographers – good people, friends, most of them, brilliant at their jobs, too – will be let go. I’m sad about that. I’m not sure how we will fill a newspaper and a hungry website without good pictures.
Today, rather than updating those nine editions a day, we have a website which is updated all day, every day, constantly.
Yet it’s a website festooned with so many ads that you try to access it on your phone and it’s barely readable.
People have complained about this. No-one has complained more than the people who work here. Imagine sitting down to watch ITV or Channel 4 and there were more ads than shows. IT’S LIKE THAT, we have said, constantly.
It’s going to be changed soon, we’re told, although we’ve been told that before, so, really, who knows…?
Today we have a newspaper that costs 65p for you to buy everyday – and a website where you can get most of that news for free, every day, at the click of a button, albeit through an avalanche of ads which make it so difficult to read I have often wondered if it is a secret ploy to drive people back to the paper.
Imagine Mr Sainsbury going to Dragon’s Den with a pitch like that: ‘Well, I’ve got one shop where I’m going to sell beans for 65p – but next door I’m going to build another shop where I will give the beans away for free, albeit it will be a shop I will also fill with ad hoardings, which I will fire at you as you walk around. Hello? Hello? Please come back…’
And on that website there will be not just all of the news from the paper, but other ‘news’, too.
Stories about Apple iPhone batteries.
Product recalls.
Some stuff about how people are comparing Leicester City to Donald Trump. (No, really. Apparently, they are.)
Photo galleries of ‘Party People’ at a local club. Not all the clubs. Just one of them. No, I don’t know why, either.
This is ‘internet only’ news. Clickbait. You may have heard of it. It doesn’t have a good reputation and its reputation is deserved, if you’re asking me.
And although this has been explained to me like: “Look, Fred, this is just the stuff in-between the real news, the stuff which fills a gap,” I find it still sticks in my throat a bit.
I’m not pretending for a minute that the Mercury – or any other under-resourced, over-worked regional newspaper – is churning out Pulitzer prize-winning Watergate-style features EVERY SINGLE DAY. It isn’t.
But at least some of it – most of it, even – has merit. The clickbait stuff doesn’t. My worry here is that this is the future.
A few months ago a man from another regional newspaper came to the Mercury to improve our social media offering.
I didn’t like a great deal of what he did, but, thankfully, he left me alone and after a week or so he was gone. Some of what he suggested was taken on board. Some of it, thankfully, wasn’t.
Last week, I noticed that his paper had a story about someone dropping a bag of fast food on the streets on his town. They took a photo and wrote a story about it. ‘WHAT HAS HAPPENED HERE? IS THIS YOUR DINNER? CAN YOU HELP SOLVE THIS MYSTERY?’
If you’re thinking that sounds risible, then you’d be right. It was risible. But the story was given a prime spot on their website and relentlessly tweeted out and, of course, people mocked it. They open laughed at it. “Hashtag journalism” someone sighed, sarcastically, underneath it.
Unabashed, the paper updated the story later in the day.
“Since ‘going live’ this morning, the story has got quite a ‘reaction’ on social media.” For ‘reaction’, read people openly lampooning them.
But you can also see how these stories have been shared. This one had been shared more than 8,000 times on Facebook and Twitter. Click, click, click, click.
In this brave new world of digital journalism, this is what counts. The click is always King. It doesn’t matter that your readers are laughing at you when they click. It just matters that they click.
Another click, another notch on the website’s bedpost. In digital journalism, it’s not about the quality. It’s the quantity. Feel the numbers.
It doesn’t matter that somewhere out there, there is a growing legion of readers who are fed-up with this obvious rubbish.
It doesn’t matter that the newspapers reputation is being tarnished, daily, by this tripe.
All that matters are the clicks. The more clicks = the more readers. The more readers = the more you can sell your advertising for.
Except online advertising is hard to sell. Firms are luke warm about it, presumably because they don’t want to advertise on a website laced with non-stories masquerading as news which they can’t read because of an avalanche of ads.
And so on it goes.
Newspapers which sell fewer copies each year and websites that are so difficult to use they infuriate their readers.
So when my daughter said a few weeks ago she wondered if writing for a newspaper “like you, dad” might be a good job in the future, I sat her down and told her to work hard, pass her exams and find a job with a future, in an industry where the people who were leading it had some sort of idea of what they were doing, a workable plan for the future.
Not this one.
The people steering the journalism boat seem a bit lost in the fog.
Interesting piece but I am not sure this click bait claims really hold water. I have just looked at the Mercury’s home page and the headlines look like a good mix of decent local content…hardly ground-breaking but certainly not click bait. Mum hit brother’s girlfriend with claw-hammer for having fling with her partner, Leicestershire set for heatwave, Debenhams new store, Watch Leicester City stars try out new BMW i8s, New steakhouse creating jobs, Leicester City will have a fantastic season, says Mourinho, Lord Janner’s family seek to have him excluded from troubled child sex abuse inquiry. You might say they are giving away some decent content but what’s there to object to here?
I am sure Lee’s former colleagues are far from thrilled to see their title being so unfairly rubbished.
Was the typo Marlow’s or a Press Gazette addition?
Probably best he’s left the Mercury, although he appears to be part of a group of people who seem to believe journalism can only be good if it meets their view of journalism.
Shame Press Gazette is giving them such exposure in a one-sided way.
Reporter who earned living from newspapers, rails against internet (on the internet shock)
What a bitter article this is. Of course losing your job is going to make anyone upset but ranting against your profession in this way makes no sense.
Yes, what is happening in local journalism is dreadful and clickbait is not the way to make money. But for all the angry articles Press Gazette has posted recently on this topic not one of the reporters quoted offered any ideas about how journalism could pay for itself. Too many hacks take pride in never thinking about the commercial side of the business.
Things like long form writing, documentary making, and citizen journalism are thriving in the digital age.
Lee comes across as a member of a journalistic tribe that is sadly all too familiar to me – nostalgic but refusing to change or learn about the modern world.
If I judged all print journalism by the Sunday Sport Lee would undoubtedly take offence. Yet that’s exactly what he’s doing by claiming all modern journalism is just clickbait. Look at how well the Economist is doing or the Spectator by adapting for the digital age. Buzzfeed is hiring journalists left right and centre.
Lee proudly mentions ignoring someone coming into the office speaking about social media. Perhaps if he wasn’t so attached to his blinkered, sad views he would continue to thrive in this wonderful profession.
Finally, I just desperately hope he doesn’t dissuade too many passionate young people about pursuing a career in journalism that continues to be a fantastic, vital, and exciting profession.
As a former features editor now clinging to the freelance raft as it goes over the newspaper rapids, this column resonated with me. Good writing should never be turned away by regional newspapers, but sadly sometimes it is. Good luck to this latest refugee from the features desk…
Ah, that didn’t take long for the usual reactionary middle-management keyboard warriors (onceasub et al) to automatically jump to defend the company line.
And Whereisfreddy: you either didn’t read the article or deliberately failed to understand it: it’s precisely why the article was written and why many, if not most (I’m not completely assuming, like you) of ‘his former colleagues are far from thrilled to see their title being so rubbished’ – not by valid criticism, but by banal, mindless, crass junk advertising and clickbait infesting the website and paper.
Do you really think that’s what the readers want? If you do, you clearly haven’t been reading all the constant comments on the Merc’s website and FB pages.
The Trinity Mirror suits have been busy here then…
I found myself nodding along to the general points in this article, but struggled to find an answer.
Local news hasn’t changed. On tv and through the letterbox, the lack of progress and innovation is alarming.
Independent retailers are crying out for support.
Local tv news desks and newspapers keep trying to copy their national cousins, but they’re riddled with bad habits. I won’t have national news on in the house as its constant pursuit of sensationalism has made my daughter scared – of religion, flying, crowds – you name it…
So stop complaining and come up with something relevant, joyful, informative and interesting. There is a generation of parents trying to convince their kids that the world is a fun-filled, safe place – if only someone would write about it and give some balance to the clickbait ad crap.
Ah yes. Remember the days when every single column inch of a paper was filled with Pulitzer Prize winning exclusive content? Give us a break. There’s always been light and shade, hard news and soft, and daft throwaway stories usually published to relieve the boredom of the newsroom if nothing else. Look at the most read stories on any site and you’ll see ‘proper’ journalism still dominates. If the clicks pay for that, then all the better. Any better ideas anyone?
Ah yes. Remember the days when every single column inch of a paper was filled with Pulitzer Prize winning exclusive content? Give us a break. There’s always been light and shade, hard news and soft, and daft throwaway stories usually published to relieve the boredom of the newsroom if nothing else. Look at the most read stories on any site and you’ll see ‘proper’ journalism still dominates. If the clicks pay for that, then all the better.
As a reader of local news websites, I have to say this feature writer has got it pretty much spot on. Many are unusable on older devices as the avalanches for ads crashes the device. Most of the adverts ignore my request not to be tracked, and increasingly the click bait insults my intelligence more than ever by pretending to be local (“Leicester woman amazed by the simple trick to maximise click air revenue”). The hostile comments can only come from the sort of people being railed against, which tells us all we need to know.
As a former features editor now clinging to a freelance raft in the newspaper rapids, I thought this was a good column and much of it resonated with me. So I was puzzled by the hostility in some of the comments, and wish this newly released features writer well.