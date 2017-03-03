Southern Daily Echo editor Ian Murray leaving daily title after 19 years for 'pastures new'

Southern Daily Echo editor Ian Murray is stepping down after almost two decades at the helm.

Murray is one of the daily paper’s longest-serving editors, having first taken the role in 1998. He also oversees titles in Hampshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire as editor in chief for publisher Newsquest.

In a farewell piece today, Murray said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am leaving what is undoubtedly one of the best regional daily newspapers in the country, but the time has come for adventures in pastures new.

“During my time here I have worked with some fantastic journalists and colleagues in other departments.

“Together we have chronicled the changing face of Southampton and the city region and witnessed as it has grown in confidence and stature.

“The current team at the paper are wonderful to work with and I have every confidence that they, and my successor, will take the Daily Echo and its website to even greater success.

“I have had the privilege to work with some tremendous people in the region and hope to continue playing my part in helping to make the city such a vibrant place.”

During Murry’s editorship the Daily Echo was named regional newspaper of the year and was involved in raising millions of pounds to support local charities.

Last year the Echo launched an initiative called Classroom in the Newsroom that provided media students with tutoring in a newsroom setting.

Added Murray: “I’m particularly proud of the way during my time the paper has worked closely with students from schools, colleges and universities, providing work placements and opportunities to enter the media workplace,”

Murray’s successor is due to be announced “in the immediate future”, according to Newsquest.

Vincent Boni, managing Director of Newsquest Hampshire, Dorset and Cornwall said: “I would like to acknowledge and thank Ian for his contribution to the company and wish him every success in the future.”

The Echo has an average daily print circulation of 16,369 daily copies, according to ABC figures to December. The title also claims to have more than a million unique users a month to its website.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse/Newsquest