Source of 'VIP sex abuse ring' reports that sparked failed police probe is charged over child porn offences

The main source for claims reported by now defunct investigative journalism outfit Exaro News about a VIP paedophile ring in Westminster is understood to have been charged over child porn offences.

The man, known only as “Nick”, sparked Operation Midland after he told police he had been abused for nine years by the VIP gang.

Met Police raided the homes of prominent figures implicated in his allegations, including Lord Bramall and the late ex-Home Secretary Lord Brittan, based solely on Nick’s evidence.

But the £2.5m investigation collapsed without a single arrest in March 2016. Months later Exaro News also closed.

Nick, whose identity cannot be revealed for legal reasons, faces six charges, including making indecent images of children, all of which he has denied.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “In June 2017 a man was charged with four counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing indecent images of children and one count of voyeurism.

“The man has pleaded not guilty to all charges and the matter is due for trial before the Crown Court.”

Nick’s court appearance months ago can be reported for the first time after a legal challenge by the Sun and Daily Mail newspapers.

Last September, Northumbria Police said it had passed a file to the CPS to decide if charges of perverting the course of justice and fraud would be brought against Nick.

Labour peer and former MP Lord Janner was among those accused and died in 2015 before his name was cleared.

His son Daniel Janner QC has blasted the CPS for the delay in making a decision on charging Nick.

“Nick accused my late father of raping him – he must now be prosecuted for his lies,” he said. “If the CPS refuse, I will bring a private prosecution.

“The child abuse enquiry must now drop the strand in my innocent late father’s name, all the civil abuse claims against him having been dropped.”

Nick said in an interview with police in September 2016 that he was driven to various addresses in London and introduced to people at parties.

“He associated Lord Janner with the group who physically and sexually assaulted and raped him,” Janner said. “I’m concerned, my father was named by Nick so I’m going to prosecute him if the CPS don’t.

“This delay is totally wrong, it’s extraordinary and smacks of a cover up.”

Former MP Harvey Proctor, who was also the subject of Nick‘s disproved allegations, has called for an independent inquiry into the anonymity given to sex abuse victims.

“I have now come to the conclusion that the whole question of anonymity needs a complete review, investigation and overhaul,” he said.

“I believe the Home Secretary, if not the Prime Minister, should set up an independent inquiry into the issue of anonymity.

“We can’t rely upon the police to police themselves on this matter.”

Picture: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth