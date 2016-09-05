Social media news agency Reported.ly suspends operations

Reported.ly has officially suspended its operations after losing crucial funding.

The social-media first news agency has gone silent, with no more live tweeting of breaking news on Twitter and no further content being added to its website since Wednesday.

It’s not clear if the agency, which employed five editorial staff, will be revived after backers First Look media pulled their funding this summer.

A blog post from editor-in-chief Andy Carvin said an “outpouring of support” from readers has prompted “conversations” with possible partners to keep its reporting alive.

“There’s no guarantee this will happen, but our team has committed to exploring every opportunity to keep working together,” he said.

“For now, we’re going to catch our breath, stretch our legs and think about what we want reported.ly to be if it gets the chance to grow up.

“Then we’re going to do whatever we can to find a good home for us, so we can continue to serve the online communities that have been so supportive of us for the last 20 months.

“It may not pan out, but at least we’ll be able to hold our heads high and say that we tried.”

Carvin spoke to Press Gazette last month about the agency, claiming it was not just a “social media gimmick” and that journalism was always its priority, not the medium it was delivered on.

He said First Look Media had been looking at ways to generate revenue from Reported.ly while backing it for a year, but none of the options explored had been implemented when funding was cut.