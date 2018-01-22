Social media is trusted by less than a quarter of the UK population (24 per cent) with a majority of the public also backing tougher regulation for social networks, a new study has found.
According to Edelman’s UK Trust Barometer Supplement survey, low trust in social media is “driven by a sense of inaction around important issues”.
“Some 70 per cent of Britons believe that social media companies do not do enough to prevent illegal or unethical behaviours on their platforms,” the study said.
“A further 70 per cent agree these companies do not do enough to prevent the sharing of extremist content, and 69 per cent agree they don’t do enough to combat cyberbullying.”
The survey of 3,000 respondents, of which two-thirds were aged 18 and 1,000 were young adults aged 16 to 18, was carried out by research firm Edelman Intelligence between 19 December and 6 January.
More than a third of Britons believe that social media is not good for society, according to the study, with 64 per cent believing that they are not sufficiently regulated and 63 per cent saying that they lack transparency.
The study also found that more than half of British people (53 per cent) worry about being exposed to “fake news” on social media and that 64 per cent cannot tell the difference between proper journalism and fake news.
According to the survey, 42 per cent of Britons say they only skim headlines on social media, but do not click on the content.
Ed Williams, chief executive of Edelman UK, said: “After a flood of negative headlines in 2017, it’s time these companies sat up and listened. The public want action on key issues related to online protection, and to see their concerns addressed through better regulation.
“Failure on their part to act risks further erosion of trust and therefore public support.”
Lowering trust levels in social media have helped bump up public support in traditional media – comprising publishers and broadcasters – the study said, putting it back to levels last seen in 2012.
But, trust in media on the whole is at 32 per cent and a third of the population admit to consuming less news than they used to, with one in five saying they avoid the news completely, the study said.
“Those most likely to be news rejecters are highly educated professionals, over the age of 40, with children, and living in London. They come from across the political spectrum and are evenly split male/female,” it said.
The three most common reasons for rejecting the news were that it is “too depressing” (40 per cent), “too biased” (33 per cent), and “controlled by ‘hidden agendas’” (27 per cent).
The study found for the first time that the proportion of the UK population who describe themselves as “informed” – those people who read business and political news “several times a week or more” – has dropped to 6 per cent. It has never before fallen lower than 11 per cent.
Ed Williams said: “We are clearly seeing significant changes in people’s news consumption habits. The breadth of information available on the internet is not resulting in the same depth we once saw.
“As we look at some of the big problems we face in the 21st century, it should be of significant concern to us all that we are becoming a nation of news-skimmers and news-avoiders.
“It’s frightening that the professional classes, the people we rely on to take an interest in social affairs and to hold politicians to account, are the most pronounced news avoiders.”
Picture: Reuters/Phil Noble
3 thoughts on “Social media companies trusted by less than quarter of UK population who also back tougher regulation, study finds”
Independent content creators on platforms like Youtube, Bitchute etc are providing a much less biased & more honest & open news/social commentary service these days, I would describe myself as informed, yet am very selective about where I get my news, and very suspicious of the neutrality of the more mainstream news suppliers, the BBC instantly springs to mind, as do Buzzfeed, with their publication of a certain dossier, CNN etc.
The mainstream media are losing influence at an unprecedented pace, they have only themselves to blame for it, people are viewing/reading/listening less of their output because they realise when their intelligence is obviously being insulted.
HackedOff – you’re having a laugh, right? Your argument for Buzzfeed being some kind of bastion of quality and trustworthy journalism is some self-congratulatory industry bubble award ceremony where everybody gets a nice participation trophy and slaps each other on the back??
lol!!!!
Buzzfeed are clickbait, outrage porn who push identity politics at every turn. The are devoid of intellectual integrity. Lol at your appeal to authority fallacy of some bs “awards” as a means of identifying quality. The free market is the only barometer of quality and the free market has decided that the old guard monopolistic mainstream media (BBC/CNN/etc) are out, and the new media (online, independent, non-state funded) is in.
Buzzfeed are new media only in the sense they are digital only. They won’t last. They’re already beginning to struggle and are laying off employees and the economy couldn’t be any more favorable to them right now. When the next downturn hits they’ll get crushed in 2 seconds as advertising is always one of the first things to be cut when the economy contracts. They’re walking dead. And good riddance.
Print media won’t be around in 5-10 years. Radio wont be around. Broadcast tv wont be around. It’s over lads. You had a good 100 years or so. Time to f**k off now. We have something better.