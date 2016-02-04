All Sections


February 4, 2016

So much for the death of print… Vogue publishes biggest edition in 99-year-history

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The March issue of Vogue is the title's biggest in its nearly 100-year history with 275 advertising pages.

The title circulates 200,000 copies a month and celebrates its centenary next year.

Publishing director Stephen Quinn said: "We are noticing a significant bounce from the announcement of our centenary plans.

"March surprised us all by being up a stunning 27 pages to a record high for a March issue with 275 pages. It is a magnificent beginning to the centenary and the response from the fashion and beauty world proves that Vogue remains the definitive fashion magazine, with print still very much at its heart.”

  

