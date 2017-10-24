Small businesses in communities now spend more with Facebook than local press, Journalism Summit told

Small and medium size businesses are now spending more with Facebook than they are with local newspapers, according to the chief executive of Enders Analysis Douglas McCabe.
He said that this switch had happened in the space of just a few years, overturning a business model which has sustained journalism for centuries.
Timeline
- October 20, 2017
Digital Summit: News industry has been 'too slow to move from burning platforms', claims agency boss
- October 13, 2017
Facebook and Google say they want to help the news industry - but fine words butter no parsnips
- October 11, 2017
Duopoly: Government proposes new tax on internet giants to curb spread of porn and cyber bullying
In a presentation at Press Gazette’s Digital Journalism Summit he also noted that the rate of decline in newspaper circulations is accelerating because of the rise of smartphones.
He said: “Smartphones interrupted the news bundle much more than the desktop experience.
“Older demographics and demographics more likely to read popular newspapers are adopting smartphones. As a result the decline in print is accelerating.”
He said that whereas the average length of time spent with a newspaper is 36 minutes per day, only the BBC website achieves more than an hour per month with its readers.
He estimated that Facebook now delivers two thirds of the traffic to some news websites and said that Google and Facebook now account for a majority of the traffic to most news websites.
Brand or display advertising has grown little over the last 15 years, and has still dominated by non-digital media.
But most of the growth has been in “activation” advertising, which sends readers directly to a site where they can spend money.
Looking at the growth in digital advertising in the UK, he estimated that 90 per cent of that has gone to Google and Facebook.
He added: “SMEs are now spending more money with Facebook than they have with the local press. That’s turning something that’s been in place for hundreds of years around in three or four years.”
McCabe said: “The value of context and quality in premium media seems to have vanished in a digital world. That doesn’t feel right, there is something wrong in the way the digital ecosystem is working.
“Should quality news providers be scored and branded by search and social sites? Who’s in charge of that process, how is the industry going to work together is a very important question.”
He also said the news industry needs ask itself some “tough question” about the sort of performance goals it has been setting itself which may have “created some of the problems”.
“Have they been chasing scale and ignoring the consequences for quality, reputation, context and the consumer experience generally?”
The industry now needs to decide how it is going to work out solutions collectively with the digital platforms and advertisers, McCabe said.
The challenge is, he said, to work out “how do we incentivise quality content investment on an ongoing basis. It feels to me that the ecosystem at the moment isn’t really doing that.”
2 thoughts on “Small businesses in communities now spend more with Facebook than local press, Journalism Summit told”
So many long pretentious words and charts being used to state a very simple fact,that’s where the audience is.
A big part of the problem with parochial news groups is they were quick to dump print in favour of digital as it had perceived low costs associated : no paper, no ink, no distribution etc, yet their commercial reps didn’t like nor understand what it was they were selling thus confusing the potential advertisers and delivering poor response to any inventory booked. Moving print revenue over to web bookings to hit a target also caused untold damage with the advertiser getting less for their print money, less response so cutting back in print to spend elsewhere and in so damaging print revenues without growing digital. A big own goal and no surprise to find the industry where it is today, close to collapse
It’s simple, businesses will go where the audience is and that’s no longer in a local daily or weekly paper, it’s the specific targeted approach now as opposed to ‘ the old ways’ of scattergun; their the message out to a lot of people, even the majority who won’t be interested in what’s being sold, and some will hit. Regional publishers have not helped themselves by pushing out print reps to try to sell a digital medium,one they and their managers do not understand,which has caused previous loyal advertises to try the publishers webpages, get no response and go elsewhere