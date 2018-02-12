Sky's Esme Wren appointed BBC Newsnight editor

The BBC has appointed Sky News head of politics Esme Wren as the new editor of Newsnight.

Wren served as political producer of the programme between 1999 and 2004 before joining Sky news as a deputy executive director.

She replaces Ian Katz, who left the BBC in November to join Channel 4 as director of programmes.

In the interim, Newsnight has been run by deputy editors Jess Brammar and Daniel Clarke with additional help from Lizzie Watson of BBC Asia. Wren begins her new role in the Spring.

Wren said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be returning to Newsnight to lead this exceptional team of award-winning and creative journalists.

“There couldn’t be a more exciting time to edit the programme that leads the way in cutting through the constant noise of political, social and global change.

“The last 12 years at Sky News could not have been better. I’ve been given the opportunities to grow and develop that have prepared me to now take on one of the best jobs in British journalism.”

Fran Unsworth, director of BBC News and Current Affairs added: “Newsnight is in Esme’s DNA. It’s where she began her broadcasting career and we’re delighted to welcome her back to the BBC as its editor.

“She brings with her a wealth of TV and political expertise, and she’s worked with some of the finest names in the business.

“We are all looking forward to having Esme at the helm of one of our most important programmes.”

