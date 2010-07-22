Sky News shuffles foreign correspondents

Sky News has made a series of personnel changes to its foreign bureaux in Asia and the Middle East.

Stuart Ramsay, Sky’s chief correspondent, is set to take up a new posting in New Delhi from where he’ll cover the region with cameraman Kevin Sheppard and producer Neville Lazarus. In addition to this beat, Ramsay will continue to report on major world news stories for Sky.

Alex Crawford, currently Sky’s Asia correspondent, has been appointed special correspondent and will now work from Sky News’ Dubai bureau. Crawford will be joined in Dubai by cameraman Martin Smith and producer Kindah Shair.

Crawford, who was named television journalist of the year at this year’s Royal Television Society awards, will report from the Gulf and parts of the Middle East, working in partnership with Ramsay to cover Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Sky News‘ reports from the Swat Valley in Pakistan, to which Crawford and Ramsay both contributed, helped the news channel win the international news prize at February’s RTS awards.

In a further move, Sky News correspondent and former China producer Holly Williams will take up the role of Asia correspondent, based in Beijing, working with cameraman Andy Portch and producer Judy Bretschneider.

Williams will replace Peter Sharp who will be returning to London as a senior news correspondent after three years as Sky’s Asia correspondent.

Sky’s Gulf correspondent, Ashish Joshi, who established Sky News’ Dubai bureau last year, will return to London to take on a new role covering stories at home and abroad.