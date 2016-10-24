Sky News broadcasts from new studios for first time

Sky News broadcast from its new studios for the first time today.

The studio, known as the “glass box”, is based at a new facility on Sky’s campus in Isleworth, West London, not far from the old studios.

Earlier this month Press Gazette reported that at least around 60 staff had either left Sky news and Sky Sports or faced redundancy ahead of the studio move.

A Sky spokesperson said: “A small number of staff have left in recent months in normal course of business as we review future plans and priorities.”