All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 24, 2016

Sky News broadcasts from new studios for first time

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Presenters in the new Sky News studio

Sky News broadcast from its new studios for the first time today.

The studio, known as the “glass box”, is based at a new facility on Sky’s campus in Isleworth, West London, not far from the old studios.

Earlier this month Press Gazette reported that at least around 60 staff had either left Sky news and Sky Sports or faced redundancy ahead of the studio move.

A Sky spokesperson said: “A small number of staff have left in recent months in normal course of business as we review future plans and priorities.”

sky-news-new-studio-2 sky-news-new-studio-1

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Private Eye won't seek repayment of damages after Gordon Anglesea conviction as 'others have paid a far higher price' Private Eye won't seek repayment of damages after Gordon Anglesea conviction as 'others have paid a far higher price'
  2. The Independent claims profit for first time in 23 years after going digital-only The Independent claims profit for first time in 23 years after going digital-only
  3. The Canary: From £500 start-up to top-100 UK news website in the space of a year The Canary: From £500 start-up to top-100 UK news website in the space of a year
  4. Bloomberg launches radio channel for London Bloomberg launches radio channel for London
  5. Times journalist joins investigations bureau to head up project finding local stories in big data Times journalist joins investigations bureau to head up project finding local stories in big data

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE