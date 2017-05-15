Sky News and Channel 4 will simultaneously broadcast the first of the TV leader debates to feature Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn as both are interviewed by Jeremy Paxman one after the other.

May v Corbyn Live: The Battle for Number 10 will be broadcast on Sky News and Channel 4 at 8.30pm on Monday, 29 May.

The 90-minute show will feature a studio audience Q&A hosted by Sky political editor Faisal Islam before Paxman interviews each leader, who will not be on stage at the same time.

May and Corbyn have both indicated they will not be taking part in head-to-head TV debates. Sky News has chosen not to host a head-to-head.

On election night, Sky News coverage will begin from 9pm with Vote 2017, co-hosted by Adam Boulton and Sophy Ridge. Election coverage will also run across mobile and radio.

Sky has said it will be “creating more content specifically for social media and directly engaging with audiences across social media platforms than ever before”. This includes uploading a daily Vote 2017 on Facebook Live every day at 1pm until 8 June.

On 22 May, Sky News will host a group of young people to be guest editors for the day and help set the editorial agenda.

As part of this, a group of 18-25 year olds will edit a special edition for the Sky News Snapchat channel, Sky’s morning show, All Out Politics, and the evening show, The Campaign with Sophy Ridge, and contribute to Sky News’ social media platforms.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “Sky News will offer their customers the most comprehensive coverage out there both during the rest of the campaign to the drama of election night.

“Whatever the results, Sky News promises to bring you the latest news first with immediate analysis from Sky News experts and guests with accuracy, flair and a healthy dose of fun.”

Picture: Reuters/Scott Heppell