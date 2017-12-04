Sky News presenter Claudia-Liza Armah to front 5 News 6.30pm bulletin

Sky News anchor Claudia-Liza Armah is to join 5 News as a presenter in the New Year.

Armah has previously worked at London Live, ITV and the BBC over a ten-year career.

She will present 5 News at 6.30pm and regularly fill in for 5 News presenter Sian Williams on the 5pm bulletin.

Armah said: “I’ve long admired 5 News and how it puts people at the heart of the story.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the talented and creative team, particularly as we chart the largely unknown political landscape for our viewers.”

Rachel Corp, 5 News editor, said: “I am delighted that a journalist and presenter of Claudia-Liza’s calibre is joining the 5 News team.

“She’s engaging and authoritative on screen and adept at handling breaking stories and conducting live interviews with political leaders and people at the centre of events.”

5 News is part of ITN.