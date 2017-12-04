All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 4, 2017

Sky News presenter Claudia-Liza Armah to front 5 News 6.30pm bulletin

By David Bass Twitter

Sky News anchor Claudia-Liza Armah is to join 5 News as a presenter in the New Year.

Armah has previously worked at London Live, ITV and the BBC over a ten-year career.

She will present 5 News at 6.30pm and regularly fill in for 5 News presenter Sian Williams on the 5pm bulletin.

Armah said: “I’ve long admired 5 News and how it puts people at the heart of the story.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the talented and creative team, particularly as we chart the largely unknown political landscape for our viewers.”

Rachel Corp, 5 News editor, said: “I am delighted that a journalist and presenter of Claudia-Liza’s calibre is joining the 5 News team.

“She’s engaging and authoritative on screen and adept at handling breaking stories and conducting live interviews with political leaders and people at the centre of events.”

No related posts.

5 News is part of ITN.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Sky News presenter Claudia-Liza Armah to front 5 News 6.30pm bulletin”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen − 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC pay row: Sun and Telegraph call for licence fee to be scrapped, Mail derides 'statist behemoth' BBC pay row: Sun and Telegraph call for licence fee to be scrapped, Mail derides 'statist behemoth'
  2. Pizza Hut apologises for 'any offence caused' over free pizza offer in the Sun on Sunday Pizza Hut apologises for 'any offence caused' over free pizza offer in the Sun on Sunday
  3. Sky News presenter Claudia-Liza Armah to front 5 News 6.30pm bulletin Sky News presenter Claudia-Liza Armah to front 5 News 6.30pm bulletin
  4. Former Independent science editor Steve Connor has died: 'A giant of British science journalism' Former Independent science editor Steve Connor has died: 'A giant of British science journalism'
  5. John Humphrys defends £600k+ pay but says he would do the job for less money John Humphrys defends £600k+ pay but says he would do the job for less money

Latest Jobs

Tatler editor Kate Reardon stepping down after seven years at helm of magazine
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE